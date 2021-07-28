Kei Nishikori reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in straight sets.

On another day of punishing heat in the capital, Nishikori beat Ivashka 7-6 (7), 6-0 in two hours at Ariake Tennis Park, booking his spot in the Olympic singles quarterfinals for the third-straight games.

Nishikori, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will face top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia or 16th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the quarters.