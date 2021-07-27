Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Turkmenistan’s Polina Guryeva won the silver medal and Japan’s Mikiko Andoh the bronze.
