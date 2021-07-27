Japan’s Mikiko Andoh earned her first Olympic medal Tuesday, taking the women’s 59-kilogram weightlifting bronze at the Tokyo Games.

It was Japan’s third consecutive Games with a medal in women’s weightlifting after Hiromi Miyake’s silver at the 2012 London Games and bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The 28-year-old Andoh lifted 94 kg in the snatch and 120 kg in the clean and jerk for a 214 kg total behind Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-chun’s Olympic record 236 kg and the 217 kg lifted by Turkmenistan’s Polina Guryeva, who took the silver.

Andoh competed for Japan in Rio, where she finished fifth in the 58-kg division.