With Tropical Storm Nepartak making landfall in Japan today, you couldn’t have asked for a more exciting day for the finals of the first-ever Olympic surfing competition at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture.
There will be some extra joy coming from the host nation, as Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi secured a place in the gold-medal match after an upset of two-time world champion Gabriel Medina in the semifinals, ensuring himself a place on the podium later this afternoon.
On the women’s side, Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki remains in contention, with her semifinal against American Carissa Moore due to start at 1:36 p.m.
In the men’s semifinals, two early waves gave Medina a lead that looked insurmountable. But with less than eight minutes to go in the competition Igarashi launched a huge aerial, surprising even himself with a monster 540 degree spin off a wave for an individual wave score of 9.33. Igarashi finished with a total score of 17.00 to Medina’s 16.76.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.