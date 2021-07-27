The teams were the same, the stakes were the same and even the starting pitchers were the same.

Fortunately for Japan, the similarities didn’t end there in a gold medal rematch 13 years in the making.

Mana Atsumi and Yamato Fujita each drove in a run, while ace pitcher Yukiko Ueno and Miu Goto held the United States to just three hits in a 2-0 win in the Tokyo Olympic softball final on Tuesday night at Yokohama Stadium.

The game was a rematch of the final in 2008 — the last time softball was on the Olympic program — which also ended with the Japanese celebrating a gold medal.

Ueno, Japan’s longtime ace, struck out five over six scoreless innings to help give her nation its second straight Olympic softball gold medal.

Fujita singled to center to open the fourth and reached third on a groundout and a sacrifice fly. After Yuka Ichiguchi drew a two-out walk, Atsumi hit a grounder to second and beat Ali Aguiler’s throw to first as Fujita scored the game’s first run.

Yu Yamamoto poked a two-out single into center in the top of the fifth and the U.S. brought on star pitcher Monica Abbott to relieve Ally Carda.

Yamamoto raced to second on a wild pitch and came home on a single to right by Yamato to make the score 2-0.

Japan’s pitchers held up the rest of the way and the Japanese also benefited from a wild play at third to close out the game and secure the gold.

