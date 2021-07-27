Naomi Osaka, just days after lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremonies, is out of the Tokyo Games after a shock straight-sets defeat at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
Osaka, the second seed in Tokyo, didn’t start off on the right foot in her third-round encounter and eventually fell by a score of 1-6, 4-6 to the world No. 42.
