  • Japan's Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani pump their fists during the mixed doubles Olympic gold-medal match on Monday in Tokyo. | REUTERS
  • Staff report

Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won Japan’s first-ever Olympic gold in table tennis Monday night, securing a close, seven-game victory over Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen in the mixed doubles final.

China, long dominant in the sport, had won 28 of the 32 Olympics golds since table tennis was introduced at the 1988 Games.

