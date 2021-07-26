Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida had her judo gold medal bid thwarted Monday at the Tokyo Olympics, but managed to find her way into the podium with a bronze medal.
The 2018 world champion lost to Kosovo’s Nora Gjakova in the women’s 57-kilogram semifinals before topping Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia in the bronze-medal bout.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.