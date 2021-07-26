  • Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan (top) battles Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia on Monday in their bronze-medal bout. | REUTERS
    Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan (top) battles Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia on Monday in their bronze-medal bout. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida had her judo gold medal bid thwarted Monday at the Tokyo Olympics, but managed to find her way into the podium with a bronze medal.

The 2018 world champion lost to Kosovo’s Nora Gjakova in the women’s 57-kilogram semifinals before topping Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia in the bronze-medal bout.

