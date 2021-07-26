Japan’s quest for a second straight gold medal in the men’s gymnastics team competition came up just short, as the Japanese were forced to settle for silver behind ROC, the name the Russian team is competing under, at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Daiki Hashimoto carried Japan to the top of the standings on the first night of competition and nearly carried his team to gold with his final performance on the high bar.

While Japan briefly moved into first place, ROC athlete Nikita Nagornyy did just enough in his final floor routine to give his team the gold.

ROC finished with 262.500 points while Japan scored 262.397. China took bronze with 261.894.