Yui Ohashi was coming off a 40th place finish at the national championships, a diagnosis of extreme anaemia and thought about giving up swimming altogether in 2015.

Now, she’s an Olympic champion.

Ohashi kept herself in contention at the halfway point and pulled away from the field during the breaststroke portion of the race to win the women’s 400-meter individual medley, giving Japan it’s second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

She did it with home support behind her as well. Fans are barred from the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the teammates and officials in attendance at Tokyo Aquatics Centre made their presence felt, making the swimming competition one of the few to have something approaching an Olympic atmosphere.

Ohashi took gold in 4 minutes, 32.08 seconds. She was joined on the podium by two Americans. Emma Weyant earned silver with a time of 4:32.76, and Hali Flickinger took bronze in 4:34.90.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the defending Olympic champion and world record holder, finished fifth in 4:35.98.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi races to gold in the women’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI