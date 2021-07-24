Naohisa Takato spent the last few years hoping to earn a chance to make up for the disappointment he felt after his Olympic debut in 2016.

When his second chance finally came around, the three-time world champion made the most of it.

Takato captured Japan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a win over Taiwan’s Yang Yung Wei in the men’s under-60 kg final at Nippon Budokan on Saturday.

Takato’s victory came shortly after Funa Tonaki claimed silver in the women’s under-48 kg to give Japan it’s first medal of the games.

Nerves got the best of Takato at the Rio Games in 2016, where he left with a bronze medal. After being selected to the team for the 2020 Games, he said one of his goals was to compete with more poise on the mat.

He showed that against Yang.

Takato had to survive a grueling semifinal match against Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov to claim his spot in the final.

Japan’s powerful judo team, dubbed Godzilla Japan, is expected to do well at the Tokyo Games and has a gold and silver medal after the first day of competition.