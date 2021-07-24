Funa Tonaki earned Japan’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

It just wasn’t the color she wanted.

Tonaki reached the final in her Olympic debut but could not clear the final hurdle to gold, settling for silver after falling against World No. 1 Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo in the women’s judo under-48 kg final at Nippon Budokan on Saturday.

Krasniqi won via waza-ari with an uchi-mata throw near the end of the match.

Tonaki had got her day off to a winning start by beating Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki via ippon in her first match and followed up with a win over the reigning Olympic champion, Paula Pareto of Argentina.

Tonaki had a fight on her hand in the semifinals against Ukrainian Daria Bilodid, who defeated her in the world championship final in 2018 and 2019. The pair staged a thrilling contest that ended with Tonaki winning with a yoko-shiho-gatame mat hold for ippon in the Golden Score period.

Bilodid, a two time world champion, and Mongolia’s Munkhbat Urantsetseg won the bronze medals.

Funa Tonaki of Japan reacts after winning her semifinal match on Saturday in Tokyo. | REUTERS