A Tokyo Olympics bearing little resemblance to the extravaganza it was initially envisioned as begins Friday night at National Stadium after a one-year postponement.

The difference between these Games and those that came before it will be immediate and jarring, with the opening ceremony taking place without spectators, a limited number of athletes participating and only around 1,000 officials and VIPs in attendance.

Instead of being met with celebration, the Games arrive on the heels of a buildup fraught with scandals against the backdrop of a rising tide of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo.

The Games will take place with the host city under a state of emergency due to COVID-19. Tokyo recorded 1,979 new cases on Thursday, the fifth highest daily tally in the capital since the pandemic began.

While Tokyo 2020 organizers and International Olympic Committee officials have remained steadfast the Games can be held safely, the threat of the virus will likely hang overhead throughout the Olympics, which are scheduled to conclude Aug. 8.

Regardless of the many challenges that have beset Japan and Olympics organizers, the Games — through which the IOC espouses progressive values such as unity and diversity — are finally underway.

The run-up to the official start of the Games have done little to allay the fears of those concerned the spectacle could turn into a superspreader event.

Two South African soccer players staying in the Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and more positive tests have emerged among athletes and support staff since then.

“We have to accept that positive cases will emerge because the pandemic is still not over,” games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura said during a news conference Thursday. “We cannot say we will have zero cases from the village. What is important is how quickly we can identify those positive cases and isolate them. That is how we see it.”

In addition to an opening ceremony held devoid of spectators, these Olympics will be the first in which the vast majority of events will take place at empty venues. In addition to the financial losses that will be incurred due to ticket refunds, the lack of spectators will rob the Games of their usual fervent mood.

Three of Japan’s national teams — softball as well as men’s and women’s soccer — have already competed in venues with piped-in crowd noise instead of the festive atmosphere that was seen in Tokyo during the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which at the time was thought to be a preview of the Tokyo Games.

“That is the kind of environment I wanted our players to play in,” Japan men’s manager Hajime Moriyasu said Thursday, referring to the 2019 rugby tournament. “We wanted our fans and people who were excited about the Olympics to experience that.”

The opening ceremony is expected to be scaled back considerably with respect to the situation around the world and to avoid crowding.

While some foreign dignitaries will be in attendance, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not be among them, according to an NHK report on Thursday. Abe had a major role in helping to secure the Games for Tokyo and made a memorable appearance dressed as video game character Super Mario during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Abe will not be the only one missing. Public sentiment has largely been against holding the Olympics as scheduled and is likely part of the reason a number of major sponsors have pulled out of attending the opening of the Games. Toyota Motor Corp. has also decided against running Olympic-related commercials during the Games.

Organizers have had to be quick on their feet this week after a pair of scandals rocked the opening ceremony.

On Tuesday, musician Keigo Oyamada stepped down from his post on the creative team for the ceremony after comments he made about abusing classmates with disabilities during his school years resurfaced.

On Thursday, Kentaro Kobayashi, director of the opening ceremony, was dismissed over jokes he made about the Holocaust during a comedy routine in 1998.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday that organizers were still discussing how they planned to handle it.

“The value of Tokyo 2020 is still exciting and we want to send our messages to the world,” Hashimoto said.