San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish and Seattle Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi were placed on the 10-day injured list by their respective teams on Sunday.

Both pitchers are All-Star Game picks, but Darvish is among the list of players who will not take part in Tuesday’s game at Coors Field because of injury. Darvish went on the injured list with left hip inflammation, with the move retroactive to Friday.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Darvish’s early exit from his last outing was precautionary, and that the pitcher is planning to travel to Denver to attend the All-Star Game.

Darvish, who departed Thursday night’s start against the Washington Nationals after just three innings, is 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 18 starts.

Kikuchi was moved to the injured list for undisclosed reasons, but according to local media reports he is on the COVID-related injured list after experiencing symptoms.

Kikuchi, who got his first major league All-Star nod after being named a NPB All-Star three times, enters the break with a 6-4 record and a 3.48 ERA in 16 starts.

Seattle manager Scott Servais, speaking to the media before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, said Kikuchi is vaccinated and is still slated to attend the All-Star Game.