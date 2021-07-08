Roger Federer was left facing questions about his future after being routed in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion and 20-time Grand Slam title winner, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, a player 15 years his junior.

There were no such problems for world No. 1 and five-time champion Novak Djokovic, who reached his 10th Wimbledon semifinal.

Djokovic, looking to match Federer and Rafael Nadal with a record 20 Grand Slam titles, defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. He will face tenth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, for a place in the final.

Hurkacz will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the other semifinal.

Federer’s loss was only his 14th at Wimbledon in 119 matches and his first in straight sets since a first-round loss to Mario Ancic in 2002. It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.

“I really don’t know, I’ve got to regroup,” Federer said when asked if his career at Wimbledon was over.

“With everything that comes after Wimbledon, we were always going to sit down and talk about it. I got to take a few days.

“Just see, Okay, what do I need to do to get in better shape so I can be more competitive.”

Those discussions will also center on his participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which start in just over two weeks.

“Clearly there’s still a lot of things missing in my game that maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago were very simple and very normal for me,” Federer added ruefully.

The Swiss star, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 and was bidding to be the oldest man to reach the semifinals in over 50 years, carved out a break for 2-0 in the second set.

He couldn’t hang on and Hurkacz leveled in the seventh game from 4-1 down before dominating the tiebreak.

Federer looked punch drunk and was quickly down 2-0 in the third set before Hurkacz wrapped up the decider in just 29 minutes in front of a stunned crowd at Center Court.

He is only the second Polish man to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon — Jerzy Janowicz being the other in 2013.

“It’s super special to have played Roger here, it’s a dream come true,” said Hurkacz.

Djokovic became only the third man to capture all four majors more than once with his second French Open victory last month.

Now he is halfway to becoming the first man in the Open Era, and only the third in history, to complete a calendar Grand Slam of all four majors.

“Sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court,” said Djokovic.

Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set before 29-year-old Fucsovics got on the board.

The world No. 48, bidding to become the first Hungarian man since 1948 to make the semifinals at Wimbledon, saved five set points.

The top seed broke for the only time in the second set in the ninth game which was enough for a two sets lead.

Djokovic spent three fewer hours on court than the muscular Fucsovics in getting to the last-eight and his freshness showed when he crucially broke in the first game of the third set and then fought off two break points in the sixth.

Shapovalov fired 17 aces and 59 winners past Khachanov to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

The left-handed Canadian will be a huge underdog against Djokovic, having lost all six matches against the world’S top-ranked player.

“Obviously he’s the best player in the world but I think anything is possible. When you look at the scoreboard first thing it will be 0-0,” said the 22-year-old.

Berrettini defeated close friend Felix Augier-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the first time.

The 25-year-old is only the second Italian to reach the last four after Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.