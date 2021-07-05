Basketball star Rui Hachimura and Yui Susaki, a gold medal hopeful in women’s wrestling, will be the flag-bearers for the Japanese delegation at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Monday.

The pair will lead the delegation into National Stadium during the opening ceremony on July 23.

Washington Wizards forward Hachimura, whose mother is Japanese and father is Beninese, became the first Japanese player to be picked in the first round of the NBA draft in June 2019 after starring for Gonzaga University.

The International Olympic Committee has asked for a male and female flagbearer from each participating country and region in the interest of gender equality.

The JOC said last week that sprinter Ryota Yamagata, who holds the Japanese national record in the men’s 100 meters, will captain the delegation, which will be comprised of around 580 athletes. It will hold a send-off ceremony on Tuesday.