Los Angeles – Yu Darvish took his third loss of the season Saturday after giving up all four runs in the San Diego Padres’ 4-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Darvish (7-3) struck out eight over six innings at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park while allowing a walk and six hits, including a pair of home runs.
Having lost two straight, San Diego got off on the right foot when Manny Machado launched a two-run homer in the opening frame against right-hander Zach Eflin (3-6).
Darvish gave up solo homers to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the second before steadying the ship and retiring 12 of 13 batters.
The Japanese right-hander exited after surrendering runs on a Harper sacrifice fly and a Hoskins double in the sixth.
“I ended up giving up a lot of extra-base hits on pitches that I threw as planned,” Darvish said. “I don’t think the selection was wrong, but I made mistakes with what I threw.”
