New York – Shohei Ohtani will start in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the MLB announced Thursday, making him the first Japanese player voted to start since Ichiro Suzuki made his final all-star appearance in 2010.
Voted the American League’s starting designated hitter in a fan ballot, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way player, a first-time all-star, will be the fourth Japanese to bat in the summer classic after Suzuki, Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome.
