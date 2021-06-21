Yuki Ishikawa of Italian top-flight side Allianz Powervolley Milano was named captain of the men’s Olympic volleyball team Monday by the Japan Volleyball Association as part of a 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games.

Panasonic Panthers opposite Kunihiro Shimizu, JTEKT Stings opposite Yuji Nishida, and 19-year-old attacker Ran Takahashi of Nippon Sport Science University also made the team, but Shimizu’s Panasonic teammate Tatsuya Fukuzawa missed selection.

Shimizu and Fukuzawa were members of the 2008 Beijing Games team, when Japan last competed in men’s volleyball at the Olympics.

The Japanese men’s team gained an automatic berth for the Tokyo Games tournament as hosts.

In the preliminary round, which begins on July 24, Japan will face Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Italy, reigning world champion Poland, Canada, Iran and Venezuela in Pool A.