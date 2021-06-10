German top-flight side Arminia Bielefeld announced the departure Wednesday of Japan winger Ritsu Doan after a season-long loan from Dutch heavyweight PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old attacker, who is expected to play a major role for Japan at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, scored five goals for Arminia and was instrumental in helping the promoted club avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Arminia chose not to pick up a €5 million ($6.1 million) option to sign Doan on a full transfer, according to an online report from German soccer magazine Kicker.

Doan, who turns 23 next Wednesday, moved from Gamba Osaka in the J. League first division to Dutch Eredivisie side Groningen in 2017.

He joined PSV on a five-year deal in 2019 but departed on loan after being unable to cement a regular starting place.