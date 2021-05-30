Shohei Ohtani drove in a pair of runs and starter Alex Cobb dominated over seven innings Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels blanked the Oakland Athletics 4-0.

A day after taking his first loss of the season as a pitcher, two-way star Ohtani returned to the lineup as designated hitter in a 2-for-5 outing that also included a run and a stolen base.

He hit a two-RBI single as the Angels rallied for all four of their runs in the top of the fifth at Oakland Coliseum against A’s starter Frankie Montas (5-5).

With two out and runners on second and third, Ohtani slapped Montas’ 1-0 fastball to the opposite field to give the Angels a 3-0 lead.

He sprinted to second for his seventh stolen base of the season, before coming home on an Anthony Rendon single.

Right-hander Cobb (3-2) allowed just three hits while striking out eight as he combined with relievers Tony Watson and Raisel Iglesias on the shutout.

The 33-year-old starting pitcher allowed only five baserunners out of the 23 batters he faced.

With the win, the Angels stopped a two-game skid that started the series in Oakland.

At Minute Maid Park in Houston, Yu Darvish did not factor in the San Diego Padres’ 11-8 extra-innings win over the Astros following a five-inning start in which he surrendered five runs on four hits and three walks, while fanning five.

The Padres were down to their last out in the ninth inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. ripped a huge three-run homer to tie the game. After both teams added runs in the 10th and 11th, the Padres clinched the marathon contest with a three-run 12th inning.

At Boston’s Fenway Park, Hirokazu Sawamura allowed a hit and struck out one after entering with two outs in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 and extend their winning streak to three games.