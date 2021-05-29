Offensive rebounding and second-chance scoring propelled the Chiba Jets to an 85-65 win over the Utsunomiya Brex in the opening game of the 2021 B. League Finals on Saturday, bringing the Jets to within a win of an elusive first title.

Chiba dominated the offensive boards by a 16-10 count and racked up 24 second-chance points against Utsunomiya’s six in front of 4,678 fans at Yokohama Arena.

After holding a slight 36-35 lead at halftime, the Jets dictated the second half, outscoring their opponents 49-30.

The Jets, who have come up short twice before in the finals, will look to close out the series Sunday at Yokohama Arena, with the opening tipoff set for 3 p.m.

“We were able to keep working hard,” Jets head coach Atsuhi Ohno said after the game. “But we have to win one more game so we’ll maintain our focus for tomorrow.”

Forward Gavin Edwards led the Jets with 15 points and also came down with 12 rebounds.

The championship matchup, which had been a winner-take-all game in the past, is a best-of-three series for the first time this year.

If the Brex even up the series Sunday, a decisive third game will be played on Tuesday night at Yokohama Arena.