Trevor Lawrence has something in common with the newest tight end on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both were first-round draft picks as quarterbacks.

Lawrence praised Tim Tebow on Wednesday during an interview with NFL Network. The No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson believes he can work well with the 33-year-old Tebow, who is back in the league with Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him,” Lawrence said. “I’m really excited to play with him. I don’t know if you’re going to find a better guy to have in your locker room, and he’s in great shape. He looks great, he’s been out there practicing with us.”

Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012, when he appeared in 12 games and started two for the New York Jets. He is not promised a spot on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster, but Lawrence likes what he has seen from the veteran.

“He’s running around well, picking it up quick,” Lawrence said. “I think mentally, he’s in a great spot. Being a quarterback and playing in the NFL for a number of years, he kind of gets the NFL offense — personnel, offense, systems — he picks them up easily.

“He’s coming along great and I think just everyone’s excited to have him in the locker room, seeing what he’s been able to do, the ultimate competitor he is and just his character. That’s just a guy you want on your team, for one, and a guy you want to be around.”

As for Lawrence, his adjustment to the NFL has been smooth so far.

“There’s a lot of differences, (but) it’s still football,” Lawrence said. “It’s been a lot of fun to get out there with all the new guys, new teammates, and kind of get used to everyone. That’s been fun, but it’s just different.

“I’m a pro now, and just the way people handle their business, the expectations, all those things, in a good way. You’re just expected to be prepared and play at a high level because this is our job now. It’s been a cool adjustment for me, and being able to treat this as, this is my job. This is all I have to do. It’s not like I’m in school anymore.”