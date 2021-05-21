Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Rui Hachimura added 18 as the Washington Wizards steamrolled the visiting Indiana Pacers 142-115 on Thursday night in the final Eastern Conference play-in contest to reach the NBA playoffs.

Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds as Washington earned the No. 8 seed and captured its first postseason berth since the 2017-18 season. The Wizards will face the top-seeded 76ers in the first round, which begins Sunday in Philadelphia.

The setback eliminated the Pacers and ended the franchise's streak of five straight playoff appearances.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Domantas Sabonis recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists before fouling out for Indiana.

Beal made four 3-pointers and also had five rebounds and four assists while playing 28 minutes. He sat out the final 15-plus minutes of the lopsided contest to rest his strained left hamstring.

Washington's Daniel Gafford had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Raul Neto added 14 points. Anthony Gill had 10 points. Hachimura also contributed four rebounds and two assists.

The Wizards went 3-0 in the regular season against the Pacers while averaging 139.7 points.

Washington was clicking again Thursday, shooting 58.1% from the field, including 14 of 28 from 3-point range. The Wizards held a 52-40 rebounding edge.

Doug McDermott and Kelan Martin added 13 points apiece for the Pacers, who shot 41% from the field and were 15 of 41 (36.6%) from behind the arc. Caris LeVert sat out due to health and safety protocols.

The score was tied 34-34 early in the second quarter when the Wizards broke it open with 16 consecutive points. Robin Lopez scored six points during the burst, including the inside hoop that capped it with 6:49 left in the half.