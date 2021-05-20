Liverpool moved into the Premier League top four for the first time since February with a 3-0 win at Burnley as Jurgen Klopp’s men remain on course to salvage a place in next season’s Champions League.

Roberto Firmino and Nathaniel Phillips struck either side of halftime before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain smashed home two minutes from time as the Reds edged ahead of Leicester on goal difference into fourth.

A victory at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday, in front of the biggest crowd at Anfield since the club ended a 30-year wait to become champion of England last season, will almost certainly guarantee Liverpool’s place in the top four.

“We get now the support of 10,000 people at Anfield, I can’t wait,” Klopp said.

“It was a semifinal. We had to win the semifinal and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That’s what we needed.”

Leicester is four goals behind on goal difference and will need to better Liverpool’s result when it hosts Tottenham.

Third-placed Chelsea, a point ahead of both, travels to Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign.

Liverpool has now won four consecutive league games for the first time in a difficult season ravaged by injuries to key players.

Klopp’s side needed Alisson Becker to score the first goal ever scored by a Liverpool goalkeeper to secure a dramatic late win at already-relegated West Brom on Sunday.

But despite the return of supporters to Turf Moor for the first time in 14 months, Burnley was easily swept aside.

“Fans make football,” said Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. “We have seen that, there is more tempo to the game and fight.

“We have seen over the last couple of weeks how big fans are in football. Maybe we took it for granted – we will never do that again.”