Australian women’s basketball player Liz Cambage is protesting the lack of racial diversity in Olympic photoshoots of the nation’s athletes and has suggested she might boycott the Tokyo Games if the situation does not change.

Cambage, a two-time Olympian, criticized pictures of Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes, taken at sponsors’ photoshoots, on her Instagram account.

“If I’ve said it once I’ve said it a million times. HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME #whitewashedaustralia,” Cambage, who was born to a Nigerian father, captioned a photo for underwear sponsor Jockey.

“Also fake tan doesn’t equal diversity,” she wrote under a photo of athletes posing for Asics, a Japanese sports apparel firm.

The Asics photo shoot included Indigenous Australian rugby sevens player Maurice Longbottom.

“Y’all really do anything to remove POCs (people of color) from the forefront when it’s black athletes leading the pack.

“Until I see y’all doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out.”

She posted a video of Indigenous Australian Cathy Freeman’s gold medal-winning 400-meter run at the 2000 Sydney Games and wrote: “Also just to remind you Australia’s GREATEST sporting moment was thanks too BLACK INDIGENOUS WOMAN.”

Addressing the Jockey photoshoot, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) acknowledged Cambage’s “point.”

“The athletes made available to Jockey could and should have better reflected the rich diversity of athletes who represent Australia at the Olympic Games,” the AOC said in a statement.

“The AOC does however have a very proud history of celebrating and promoting diversity in all its forms.

“From Indigenous reconciliation, people of colour, gender equality and all forms of diversity, the AOC is rightly proud of its record.”

The 29-year-old Cambage, who was part of the team that won bronze at the 2012 games in London, is in the United States preparing for the upcoming WNBA season with the Las Vegas Aces.

Cambage has been a vocal advocate for social justice causes and a critic of Australia’s treatment of Indigenous Australians.

In the leadup to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Cambage called out Australia basketball team mate Alice Kunek for wearing blackface at an end-of-season fancy dress party.