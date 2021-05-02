New York – Rui Hachimura hit some big buckets down the stretch Saturday on his way to 18 points for the Washington Wizards in a nail-biting 125-124 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
The second-year forward shot 7-from-11 for the night, including a clutch three-pointer that gave Washington a 118-116 lead with 2:27 left, before the Mavs pulled out the win on a last-ditch triple from Dorian Finney-Smith.
Russell Westbrook led the Wizards at American Airlines Center in Dallas with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in a toe-to-toe battle against the Mavs’ Slovenian superstar Luka Donkic, whose 20 assists included a pinpoint pass to set up Finney-Smith’s game winner.
All-Star Wizards guard Bradley Beal had a chance to win the game in the dying seconds but saw his three-point attempt rim out.
Hachimura has scored in double digits for four straight games since returning from a four-game absence due to a sore left knee on April 26.
Despite the loss, the 10th-place Wizards remain in the frame for a playoff play-in berth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
In other NBA action, Yuta Watanabe scored two points and dished a pair of assists in 14 minutes off the bench for the Toronto Raptors, who lost 106-102 on road against the Utah Jazz.
The Raptors are 12th in the East with a 26-38 record.
