Yokohama F. Marinos extended their unbeaten run to nine games by hammering Yokohama FC 5-0 at home in Saturday’s J. League first-division Yokohama derby.

Marinos, whose only loss this year came on their first day of the season to reigning champion Kawasaki Frontale, had little trouble dispatching the visitors, who have yet to win this season, at Nissan Stadium.

Marcos Junior scored from the spot in the 29th minute before Ado Onaiwu, who won the penalty, tapped in a rebound from a corner five minutes later as the home side knocked the ball around with ease against some loose defending from Yokohama FC.

The third goal arrived in the 68th minute, Marcos Junior’s pass from the right sending Onaiwu behind the visitors’ backline before the forward carried the ball away from opposing keeper Yuji Rokutan and coolly slotted home.

Tokyo Olympic hopeful Daizen Maeda netted his eighth goal of the season three minutes later as the former Maritimo forward stretched his leg to steer home via a post following a low cross from Takahiro Ogihara.

Brazilian substitute Leo Ceara marked his J1 debut with a goal within a minute of coming on, capitalizing on a misplaced pass from the visitors to roll home in the 78th minute.

Marinos have six wins and three draws from the opening 10 fixtures and sit fourth on 21 points, while Yokohama FC look doomed as they are rooted at the foot of the table with two draws and nine defeats.

Elsewhere, Sagan Tosu held on to claim a 2-1 away win over FC Tokyo to stay third on 23 points. Noriyoshi Sakai’s header and Yuta Higuchi’s strike from outside the area in the first half were enough for the visitors, who have played two more games than F. Marinos.

Jay Bothroyd headed a late winner as Consadole Sapporo snatched a 2-1 comeback win at home to Vegalta Sendai, who are second from bottom and also without a win.

Promoted Avispa Fukuoka secured a 2-1 win at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hiroyuki Mae hitting a superb 58th-minute winner with a volley from the edge of the box.

Kashiwa Reysol hammered promoted Tokushima Vortis 5-1 at home as Hiroto Goya hit a brace, while Kashima Antlers and Vissel Kobe settled for a 1-1 draw.