Kenshiro Teraji defended his WBC light flyweight title for the eighth time on Saturday in a unanimous decision over compatriot Tetsuya Hisada at Edion Arena Osaka.
Teraji, fighting his first title bout since December 2019, sent Hisada to the canvas with a right counter in the second round and continued to produce sharp jabs and combinations throughout the 12 rounds to stay ahead on points.
In December, the 29-year-old had his license suspended for three months by the Japan Boxing Commission, was fined ¥3 million ($28,000) and was ordered to perform between 48 and 200 hours of community service after he trespassed while drunk at an apartment complex and damaged a car in July.
The Kyoto Prefecture native, who made his professional debut in 2014 and captured the world title three years later, reached a settlement with the victim but was forced to cancel his title-defense bout scheduled for Dec. 19.
“I had confidence but there was a great deal of anxiety too,” said a tearful Teraji. “I had caused many people trouble, but I hope to pay them back by winning. I’ll be grateful if you can keep supporting me.”
Teraji improved to a perfect 18-0 with 10 knockouts, while 36-year-old Hisada dropped to 34-11 with two draws.
The event admitted 2,200 spectators, according to the organizers, with the cap set at below 50 percent of the venue’s full capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
