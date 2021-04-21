The organizing committee of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics is considering delaying until June its decision on how many spectators will be allowed to enter games venues, due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in many parts of Japan, an official with knowledge of the schedule said Wednesday.

The Japanese organizing committee had initially planned to come up with a basic policy regarding maximum capacity by the end of April, about three months before the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

But the committee is finding it difficult to stick to the original schedule as the number of infections is rising again in the Japanese capital and other urban areas driven by more contagious variants of the virus.

In March, the committee and four organizing bodies of the Olympics and Paralympics made the unprecedented decision to bar overseas spectators as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The five bodies, also including the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, may hold an online meeting in late April to discuss the issue of domestic spectators.

With the Olympics set to begin on July 23, opinion polls have shown that a large majority of people in Japan are not in favor of the organizers staging the games this summer following a one-year postponement.

