Tokyo Games organizers are set to hold an athletics test event on May 9 without spectators due to the rising number of coronavirus infections in the capital, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee had considered allowing 20,000 spectators at the new National Stadium, eyeing the event as an opportunity to comprehensively examine countermeasures for the virus.

But the sources said the organizers informed the parties involved of the latest decision after the Tokyo metropolitan government imposed tougher restrictions in the capital on April 12 to fight a resurgence of infections.

With this summer’s games in mind, the event will be held in day and evening sessions. The evening session will double as a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.

Top domestic track and field athletes will take part, with the sources saying some athletes from overseas have also expressed their desire to participate.

Tokyo Games test events have been postponed in recent weeks. A diving test event has been moved from April to May, while those for water polo and cycling BMX freestyle have been pushed back to May or June.