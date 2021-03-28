Sekiwake Terunofuji earned his third career championship in emphatic fashion on Sunday, shoving out ozeki Takakeisho to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament with a 12-3 record.

The 29-year-old Terunofuji, a former ozeki whose career was once threatened by knee injuries, entered the 15th and final day at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan with a one-win lead over three wrestlers at 10-4.

In the first clash between the two since Takakeisho defeated Terunofuji in November’s championship playoff, the sekiwake tried to grab his opponent by the arm from the jump and swing him out. Unfortunately, he missed and found himself pressed back to the straw.

But Takakeisho, whose specialty is pushing and shoving, failed to get that job done. Terunofuji fought his way back from the brink, and survived an effort by Takakeisho to pull him down by the arm before savagely thrusting him out.

Terunofuji had entered the meet looking to secure repromotion to ozeki, but went well beyond the minimum standard of 33 wins over three straight tourneys. He was awarded a special prize for the third straight tournament, collecting his third career Outstanding Performance Prize.

“I’m relieved,” Terunofuji said. “I was just taking it one day at a time (in my comeback), training hard every day. Doing so, I believed this day would come, so I’m really happy.”

“I focused on being confident in the ring, and that was my main thing. Sumo doesn’t always go the way you want it to.”

“Without the support of the fans. I wouldn’t be standing here today. That support made it possible. Wrestlers train hard and fight hard, and that’s one way we can show our appreciation for that support.”

Bulgarian No. 12 Aoiyama improved to 11-4 by handing komusubi Takayasu (10-5) his third straight loss in another battle of championship hopefuls.

After an inconclusive charge, Takayasu and Aoiyama each tried to slap the other down. Takayasu tried first with one hand around the Bulgarian’s neck and failed. Aoiyama, however, got both hands behind his opponent’s head and brought him down.

Even though Terunofuji’s win eliminated Aoiyama’s slim shot at a championship, the Bulgarian received his fourth Fighting Spirit Prize.

In the tournament’s final bout, Asanoyama (10-5) threw fellow ozeki Shodai, who suffered his eighth loss, and will need a minimum of eight wins at the next tourney in May to remain at the sport’s second highest rank.

Fighting together in the makuuchi division for the first time, siblings No. 15 Hidenoumi and his younger brother, No. 8 Tobizaru, each won their 10th bouts.

No. 2 Wakatakakage (10-5) shoved out the dangerous No. 2 Hokutofuji (9-6) to finish off a tournament in which he twice beat ozeki opponents and earned his first career special prize, the Technique Prize.

No. 3 Meisei (10-5) forced out No. 14 Tsurugisho (10-5) to earn a Fighting Spirit Prize.

Terunofuji, who last fought as an ozeki in September 2017, had surgeries on both knees on June 25, 2018, and missed four straight grand tournaments. When he returned to the ring on March 10, 2019, in the fifth-tier jonidan division, he became the first former ozeki to compete in any of the sport’s three lowest competitions.

After winning the second-tier jūryō division in January 2020 and following that with a 10-5 record a year ago, Terunofuji became the first wrestler to return to the makuuchi after sinking as far as the jonidan ranks.

His return was delayed until last July after the May tourney was canceled due to the coronavirus. His 13-2 record made him the third wrestler in history to win a championship while fighting from the makuuchi division’s lowest rung.