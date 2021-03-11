Roger Federer said he “couldn’t care less about the outcome” after winning his first match in over a year as he returned from injury to beat Britain’s Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Federer, 39, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, said “it felt great to be out there again… it will give me a lot of answers”.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how I feel tomorrow,” he added after a 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 7-5 victory that took 2 hours, 24 minutes.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals in January of 2020 — 405 days ago — and acknowledged it’s unusual for a player of his age to return from injury.

“I was very happy with how I was able to handle the tough moments, I didn’t think my game started to wobble,” Federer said.

He joked with the umpire at the coin toss about the rules of the sport during COVID-19, having not played since the ATP Tour was suspended last year due to the pandemic.

“I tend to forget a lot of things… like I’d ask for the towel and they couldn’t bring it to me because of the (coronavirus) rules,” he said after.

“It feels like I’ve been away longer than I have.”

Federer had to battle on Wednesday, saving a set point in the opener against a player who was a recent training partner.

“Dan was a tough first round — the lucky thing was I’d practiced with him for the last few weeks,” Federer said.

“I knew I had to come forward more and come to the net and take chances and obviously that stresses the body more.

“I was really explosive actually.”

Federer received a rapturous welcome from the crowd at Doha’s Khalifa Tennis Complex, which was at 20% capacity, beaming back at fans, some of whom brandished portraits of the Swiss star while others waved his national colors.

“It was clear he’d been off but (he) showed a lot of glimpses of why he’s so good,” Evans said.

While Federer, the No.2 seed in Doha, was out of action, his rival Rafael Nadal tied his record for career Grand Slam titles (20) with his 13th title at the French Open.

Djokovic, meanwhile, won his ninth Australian Open last month to take his career tally to 18.

Djokovic has also taken Federer’s record for weeks at No. 1, with the Serb moving to 311 weeks in total on Monday.

Federer has insisted his recovery from knee surgery was “completely under control” ahead of his return to competitive tennis.

“It’s been a long and tough road for me,” he said Wednesday.

“To come back at my age is not very simple.”

Federer described himself as an old-school guy as he set out his approach to recovery.

“I did one ice bath and I didn’t like it,” he said with a laugh.

“I don’t do painkillers for fun, I don’t like to take them if I don’t have to — I haven’t tonight, I haven’t taken them for nine months.

“(Now) I’ll grab some food, stretch, take a shower… a massage and sleep in and warm up properly tomorrow.”

Federer will turn 40 in August and has said he hopes to be back to “100%” for Wimbledon in June but had not made decisions on tournaments before then or on the Tokyo Olympics.

Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon winner but has yet to win a singles gold at the Olympics.

“Most people would probably hope he wins another, Wimbledon… we’d be pretty pumped if he got over the line at another Slam,” Evans said.

Federer said that while he was disappointed not to be returning to a full house because of Qatar’s strict coronavirus measures, he was happy to have some fans in attendance.

“It was worth it because I played a great match today,” said Federer, whose 103 career titles leaves him just six away from Jimmy Connors’ record.

On Thursday, he will face Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile top seed Dominic Thiem on also needed three sets to defeat shock Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2.