J. League first-division side Gamba Osaka said Monday that a player and a staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on top of six cases that saw their last two league games canceled.

The two are not showing any symptoms and are in quarantine, said Gamba, which is in discussions with the league and health authorities on whether to go ahead with their scheduled home game against Oita Trinita on Wednesday.

Five Gamba players and a staff member had already tested positive through Thursday, with games against Nagoya Grampus and Kashima Antlers both called off last week.

Gamba had only returned to training on Sunday after official tests by the league all came back negative, excluding the six members.

The club said top-team activities will be suspended until all those who were in close contact with the two new cases are identified.

Gamba, who finished second last season and will compete in the Asian Champions League this year, opened the domestic campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe on Feb. 27.

Clubs deemed responsible for league match cancellations will be declared 3-0 losers this season if they cannot be rescheduled and played.

