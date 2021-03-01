Chicago forward Patrick Kane scored his 400th NHL goal Sunday during the Blackhawks’ 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings, becoming the 100th player to reach the milestone.

Kane has scored 11 goals in 23 games this season and is the eighth active NHL player to reach 400.

He’s just the ninth U.S. player to do it and the fourth Blackhawks player after Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Steve Larmer — all Canadians.

“I think it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said of the milestone, which came in the Blackhawks’ five-goal third period.

On a 2-on-1 rush with Alex DeBrincat, Kane kept the puck himself, toe-dragging around a sprawling defender and putting a shot past Thomas Greiss’ blocker for his milestone tally.

“I picked it up at the red line and decided I was going to shoot,” Kane told NBC Sports Network.

Kane, 32, said he’s feeling “pretty good” about his game.

“I’m just trying to keep getting better,” he said. “When I look back on it, my childhood was pretty much playing hockey all the time. It’s just what I love to do, it’s still what I love to do.”