Outfielder Shogo Akiyama will leave Cincinnati Reds spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, to tend to a personal matter, a team official said Friday.

The official noted the matter is not COVID-19 related, but no further details were provided. It is unclear when Akiyama is expected to rejoin his teammates, or whether his availability for opening day will be affected.

Akiyama is the franchise’s first Japanese player. The 32-year-old, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal in January 2020, is preparing for his second MLB season.