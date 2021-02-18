  • Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning a point during her match against Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals in Melbourne on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning a point during her match against Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals in Melbourne on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Melbourne – Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final on Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title while also putting Serena Williams’ dream of a record-equaling 24th on hold once again.

The third-seeded Osaka swept past Williams 6-3, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans, who were allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.

Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year, will face either American Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,