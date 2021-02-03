Russia’s ban from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was finalized Tuesday after neither the World Anti-Doping Agency nor Russian authorities appealed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that bars the country from international competition until December 2022.

WADA handed Russia a four-year ban in 2019 after implicating the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in a large-scale, sophisticated doping scheme, but the Swiss-based CAS cut the suspension to two years following an application by RUSADA, which sought the overturning of the ban.

The ruling prevents Russian teams from competing at the Tokyo Games and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, while also prohibiting the use of the country’s flag and anthem. Russian athletes with no history of doping violations may still participate as neutral competitors.

In a statement, WADA said it was disappointed the CAS panel “decided not to impose all the consequences that WADA sought,” including the full four-year period.

WADA said it chose not to appeal the CAS decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal after “unanimous advice from in-house and external legal counsels” indicated it would serve “no useful purpose.”