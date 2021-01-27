The Yomiuri Giants will set up a coronavirus testing clinic for pro baseball and J. League soccer teams holding preseason camps in Okinawa Prefecture, the Central League club said Wednesday.

The center, intended to avoid burdening local medical facilities, will be open in the prefectural capital of Naha from Friday until April 30 for players and team staff, as well as members of the media and hotel workers.

The Giants are scheduled to open their camp in Okinawa on Monday.

Harumi Hoshi, a senior club official, outlined the operations of the clinic in a press conference at the Okinawa prefectural government office.

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, it will conduct up to 500 polymerase chain reaction tests per day.

“We will screen athletes and staff for infection and carry out the camp safely,” Hoshi said.