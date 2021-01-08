Ace right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will return to the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League after his posting system deadline to sign a contract with a major league team expired, MLB.com reported Thursday.

Sugano, 31, who recently won his second CL MVP award, had until 5 p.m. in New York to complete a deal or return to the Giants.

A major league source, whose team was seeking to sign Sugano, said the pitcher’s final choice came down to either the San Diego Padres, who recently acquired Japanese star Yu Darvish, or a return to Japan.

Tomoyuki Sugano will pitch for the Giants in 2021 after failing to sign with an MLB club during his one-month posting. | KYODO

The Giants posted their ace after he went 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA in 137⅓ innings this year. He is also a two-time winner of the Eiji Sawamura Award, given to Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher, receiving the accolade in 2017 and 2018.

In his eight-year career, Sugano is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA in 1,360 innings.

A highly sought-after pitcher in university, he vowed that he would only turn pro with the Giants, then managed by his uncle, Tatsunori Hara, or with a major league club. Sugano was as good as his word and sat out the 2012 season when the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters won his negotiating rights in the 2011 draft.

Sugano is only the second player posted by the Giants following last year’s shock move by right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.