Liverpool paid tribute to Gerry Marsden on Sunday after the singer, who popularized the club’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” died at age 78.

The Liverpool-born Marsden had a 1960s hit with his cover of the Rogers and Hammerstein song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” which was originally featured in their musical “Carousel.”

The Gerry And The Pacemakers’ version of the song was adopted by Liverpool fans and became one of the most famous soccer anthems in the world.

It is still regularly sung by Liverpool supporters before and during matches.

Marsden re-recorded the track in April 2020 in tribute to Britain’s National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also wrote the 1960s hit “Ferry Cross the Mersey” at a time when The Beatles had made Liverpool pop music’s most important city.

“It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing,” Liverpool said on its Twitter account.

“Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Marsden’s friend, broadcaster Pete Price, announced the death when he wrote on Instagram: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

“I’m sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”