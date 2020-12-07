Laughed at and mocked for being on top of the worst division in the NFL, the New York Giants now have an impressive win to validate their spot as NFC East leaders.

The matchup of first-place teams in the NFC went an unexpected direction.

“The team had a different swagger about them, had a different juice about them today because we know we played our brand of football,” Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said. “We know we can shock a lot of people.”

Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league, and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday.

The Giants (5-7), double-digit underdogs, handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some mayhem, and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week.

Following its 0-5 start, New York has won five of its past seven, the last four in a row. New York had been close in tight losses to Tampa Bay and the Rams, but picked the perfect time to get its first victory over a team with a winning record.

“These guys do a great job,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, and they’ve done it as well as they possibly can. And you see the results come in.”

The Giants did it with starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) as a spectator after getting hurt last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy was far from spectacular but made key plays and avoided critical mistakes following a first-half interception.

McCoy was 13 of 22 for 105 yards, and Wayne Gallman rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.

For McCoy, it was his first victory since Oct. 27, 2014, when he led Washington past Dallas. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 299 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Washington’s 20-17 overtime victory.

“I talked to the guys, coach Judge had me break down the team at the end. I just told them how proud I was to be a part of this, to be with this group of guys,” McCoy said. “That’s special to me. I love the game of football. I’ve been playing for 11 years and I’m fortunate to still be playing.”

Meanwhile, alarms will be going off all over Seattle (8-4) after a sloppy, uninspired performance. A Seattle offense that was once unstoppable couldn’t get started until it was too late. Wilson was 27 of 42 for 263 yards and was often hesitant with his decisions.

He was sacked five times, a number of those simply from holding the ball too long. The biggest sack came in the closing seconds when Leonard Williams threw Wilson for an 8-yard loss on third down. A fourth-and-18 desperation throw was then batted down, and the Giants were left to celebrate.

“I’m really surprised that this is how we looked against this game plan that they had,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I thought we could do a lot of stuff that just didn’t happen for us.”

Seattle seemed poised for another of its late rallies after Wilson hit Chris Carson on a 28-yard TD pass with 6:09 left to pull within 17-12, a drive kept alive by a key third-and-long defensive holding penalty on New York.

But McCoy made two big throws on the Giants’ ensuing drive, converting a third-down with a pass to Evan Engram and hitting Darius Slayton for 14 yards into Seattle territory. New York eventually punted, but the Giants’ defense came through.

“So good, man, feels good,” Peppers said. “But we know we got to keep stacking them. We know that was a great team. We just played well.”

Raiders 31, Jets 28

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a wild victory over still-winless New York.

The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.

But the Jets went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, and Carr and the Raiders had 35 seconds left for what appeared to be an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield — beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.

Browns 41, Titans 35

In Nashville, Tennessee, the NFL’s longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.

Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns scored the first 17 points before holding on to win their fourth straight.

With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division — they are second in the AFC North behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers — as they improved to 9-3 for the third time in their expansion era.

The Titans (8-4) came in leading the AFC South and left tied after the Colts beat Houston 26-20, though Tennessee still has the better division record. The Titans fell apart after a bad fourth-down spot on their opening drive. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry lost his first fumble this season on the next drive.

Colts 26, Texans 20

In Houston, Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy’s win.

Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half. But they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

Both benches emptied in fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

