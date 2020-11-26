After the Champions League paused to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, defending champion Bayern Munich and Manchester City won on Wednesday to advance to the knockout rounds.

The Argentina great’s death was announced two hours before the first games kicked off. A minute’s silence was observed by players before each of the eight games, which were all played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Denied regular playing time in the Premier League, 20-year-old Phil Foden made use of a start from coach Pep Guardiola to score in the 36th and seal Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Olympiakos.

Guardiola gave Foden a start against the Greek champions in Piraeus and the England international responded by sweeping in the only goal of the game in the 36th minute after meeting a backheel from Raheem Sterling with a first-time shot.

In a game that resembled an attack vs. defense training drill at times, City failed to make its dominance count in terms of goals but barely allowed Olympiakos into the visitors’ penalty area, ultimately strolling to a victory that guarantees a top-two finish in Group C.

City has won all four of its games so far in what, on paper, always looked like one of the weakest groups in terms of overall quality. The team has never won Europe’s elite competition despite the vast spending of its Abu Dhabi ownership, and Guardiola hasn’t led a side to the title since the second of his triumphs with Barcelona in 2011.

“We make an incredible group stage, especially our two games away,” Guardiola said. “Twelve points, already qualified, we are going to try to finish first of course.

“I know it looks easy when it happens, but it’s not. It’s because of the quality of the players they are.”

Olympiakos, which was missing six regular starters because of the coronavirus or injuries, is in third place on three points. It is six behind Porto after the Portuguese team’s 2-0 win at Marseille later Wednesday.

“We had so many players out and it was obvious tonight,” Olympiakos coach Pedro Martins said. “City made things very tough for us. It’s unfair for me to point out that we had few chances because we did the absolute best with what we had.”

Foden moved onto four goals for City in all competitions this season, and was the team’s brightest player in an empty stadium. However, he has only played a total of 72 minutes in City’s last four Premier League games, starting on the bench for each of them.

Guardiola’s team has been unable to find its attacking spark, scoring just 10 goals in eight league games, and again lacked a cutting edge against Olympiakos. Being without the rested Kevin De Bruyne probably didn’t help.

Guardiola was happier with how City attacked compared to recent games.

“Unfortunately we could only score one goal but the team is alive,” Guardiola said. “Today we were much more incredible, much more aggressive. It’s not easy (against a defense) with nine players but our pressing was so good.”

Bayern’s victory was its 15th straight in the Champions League dating to the start of last season.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 43rd, picking up the rebound when Thomas Muller’s shot was saved. The Poland captain now trails only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 131 Champions League goals and Lionel Messi’s 118.

Real Madrid’s back-to-back wins over Inter Milan have repaired the damage of a surprise opening loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last month.

A 2-0 win at San Siro was also the first time Madrid had beaten either Inter or AC Milan at the iconic stadium, though coach Zinedine Zidane’s team did win the 2016 final there against city rival Atlético.

Hazard’s early penalty was his first goal in the Champions League for three years, and Rodrygo’s second-half header secured the points.