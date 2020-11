Andy Murray said Tuesday that tennis players should be required to have a coronavirus vaccination before they are allowed to take part in tournaments.

With the 2021 tennis schedule facing inevitable issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, three-time Grand Slam winner Murray hopes the long-awaited vaccine will be available by the spring and that a compulsory program is rolled out within tennis.

“I think that probably should be the case. I would hope that all the players would be willing to do that for the good of the sport — providing everything has proved to be safe, clinical trials and everything have been done and there are not any significant side-effects,” Murray said.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic generated headlines earlier this year for anti-vaccination comments.

He later said that he was not against vaccinations but did not like the idea of being forced to have one.

Murray admitted it would difficult to force players to take a vaccine, but he hopes common sense prevails.

“I guess it would be difficult. I also read a few weeks after he’d said he (Djokovic) wouldn’t be keen on doing that, if it was something that had to be done for him to play the sport, he would,” Murray said.

“So I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the ATP and the ITF (International Tennis Federation) decide their position is going to be on that. But I’m confident that players would be into it if it meant the tour going back to normality.”

Strict quarantine rules in Australia have cast doubt on the viability of the Australian Open, with players not able to arrive in the country until the end of December at the earliest and then required to quarantine for two weeks.

Discussions are ongoing over whether they will be able to train or compete during quarantine, and Murray is anticipating that the tournament will be pushed back from its planned start date of Jan. 18.

“It’s obviously tricky for the players. Originally, we planned to go on the 12th or the 13th of December to arrive around the 15th,” Murray said.

“Then that changed and the latest I’ve heard is that they’ve planned to push it back a couple of weeks. I think that would be the best-case scenario now.”

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)