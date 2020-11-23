Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play, and the Kansas City Chiefs avenged their only loss in the last 12 months with a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Mahomes passed for 348 yards and led two go-ahead scoring drives in the frantic fourth quarter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who split their season series with Las Vegas (6-4) in dramatic fashion.

Kelce caught eight passes for 127 yards for the Chiefs (9-1), who are in firm control of the race for their fifth straight AFC West title — but only after another comeback led by their Super Bowl MVP, who rebounded impressively from his second interception of the season late in the first half.

“I’d take him over everybody,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes. “And I’m lucky to have him, as we are as a football team, as we are as a city. When you’re behind, he can make things happen. And he sees. He’s got great vision in the things around him.”

The Raiders led 24-21 on Darren Waller’s TD catch on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led a 91-yard scoring drive midway through the period capped by Le’Veon Bell’s first TD for Kansas City.

Derek Carr and the Raiders replied with a crisp drive ending on Jason Witten’s 1-yard TD catch with 1:43 left.

But the Chiefs’ powerhouse offense needed only 75 seconds to go 75 yards for another score, with Mahomes going 6 of 7 on the drive. Kelce got open across the middle for a comfortable score.

“The whole thing I was saying on the sideline is, we’ve got Patrick Mahomes,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said of watching the Raiders’ last scoring drive. “I’m not worried about anything.”

Daniel Sorensen then picked off a heave to midfield by Carr with 19 seconds left, and the Chiefs kneeled out their 18th win in the last 19 games since Nov. 10, 2019.

“Proud of our football team and the job they did, reaching down when needed against a good football team,” Reid said. “The rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs, I think, is a great thing for football. It’s great to be a part of it. I look forward to more future challenges like the ones they presented against us.”

Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a strong performance, but the Raiders couldn’t match their offensive excellence in their 40-32 win at Kansas City last month. The Chiefs have won five straight since that defeat.

“It’s as good as you can play,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Carr. “He had four or five balls that were magnificent throws that we could have caught that we didn’t make the play on. He played tremendous tonight. He played almost flawless.”

Nelson Agholor also caught a TD and Josh Jacobs rushed for a score for the Raiders, who dropped to 2-3 at Allegiant Stadium in their new hometown.

Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT)

In Baltimore, Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Ravens.

Running against a patchwork Baltimore defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.

Steelers 27, Jaguars 3

In Jacksonville, Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and Pittsburgh steamrolled its way to a 10-0 record.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.

Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

In Indianapolis, after allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, the Colts gave up only three second-half points. They also forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime.

Rodrigo Blankenship then won it with a 39-yard field goal with 7:10 remaining.

Indy (7-3) did it with an old-school combination: an offense that played keep-away, a defense that came up with two three-and-outs and a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter and the key turnover in overtime.

Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history.

Saints 24, Falcons 9

Washington 20, Bengals 9

Browns 22, Eagles 17

Broncos 20, Dolphins 13

Texans 27, Patriots 20

Panthers 20, Lions 0

Cowboys 31, Vikings 28

Chargers 34, Jets 28