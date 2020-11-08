Yokohama FC overcame an early deficit to beat Vissel Kobe 2-1 in the J. League first division Sunday thanks to an injury-time winner from 19-year-old substitute Reo Yasunaga.

Kobe came out of the blocks aggressively at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium, with Andres Iniesta marshalling their attack.

They went ahead in the ninth minute when Yuta Goke volleyed home a cross from Keijiro Ogawa.

But the lead lasted less than two minutes, as the hosts attacked straight down the middle from the restart to set up an equalizer from Kazunari Ichimi.

Kobe were quickly in the hunt for another goal but Yokohama FC keeper Yuji Rokutan denied Daiju Sasaki from close range.

Substitute Leandro Domingues had a chance to put the hosts ahead in the 70th minute when the ball spilled to him off an attempted clearance, but sent his shot just wide.

Yokohama FC manager Takahiro Shimotaira brought 53-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura off the bench in the 87th minute, but it was fellow late substitute Yasunaga who provided the breakthrough, collecting a pass from Yuji Senuma and firing home from distance.

The 91st-minute strike was the first top-flight goal for the Yokohama FC youth product and son of former Yokohama F. Marinos player Sotaro Yasunaga.

"Coming into the game, I was determined to score. I really felt that it could happen today," Yasunaga said.

Former Japan striker Miura, known to fans as "King Kazu," renewed his record as the oldest player to play in a J. League top-flight game at 53 years, eight months and 13 days.

The result leaves Kobe 11th and Yokohama FC 14th in the standings.

In Sunday's other first-division match, Fuchi Honda netted a pair of second-half goals as 15th-place Sagan Tosu thrashed bottom side Vegalta Sendai 3-0 at Yurtec Stadium.