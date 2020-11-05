Injury-plagued yokozuna Kakuryu said Thursday he will not compete at the upcoming November Grand Sumo Tournament, the final basho of 2020, citing a lower back complaint.

By skipping the Nov. 8-22 tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, the Mongolia-born yokozuna will have missed all or part of a meet for the third straight time and the 18th time in his career.

The 35-year-old Michinoku stable wrestler withdrew from the July meet with an injury to his right elbow and sat out the September event with a back problem. The slow recovery impacted his return to training for the final sumo tournament of the year.