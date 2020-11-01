Former Japan international Keisuke Honda scored his second goal of the Brazilian first-division season on Saturday in Botafogo’s 2-2 draw with Ceara.

Honda opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 16th minute at Botafogo’s home ground in Rio de Janeiro before coming off late in the second half.

The 34-year-old, who played at three FIFA World Cups and scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, joined Botafogo in February after recent stints with Australia’s Melbourne Victory and Dutch side Vitesse.

In the Belgian top flight, Musashi Suzuki scored the go-ahead goal in Beerschot’s 4-2 win over OH Leuven. The Japan forward was on target for the second week running and recorded his fifth goal of the season.