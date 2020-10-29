Kei Nishikori ruled himself out for the remainder of the season Wednesday as he continues to struggle with the right shoulder injury he suffered at the French Open late last month.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during his five-set second round defeat against Italian Stefano Travaglia at Roland Garros, forcing him to skip his next three scheduled tournaments, the last two after their draws were made.

“I have decided to finish my year,” the world No. 37, who was expected to take part in the Paris Masters and the Sofia Open in November, wrote on his official app.

Nishikori, who had a right elbow operation in October last year, had his return to the ATP tour delayed after testing positive for the coronavirus in August. His infection forced him out of the Grand Slam lead-in Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open, both in New York.

He made his return at the Generali Open in Austria in September following almost a year away from competition.

“I am excited to be back on the court but also have to make sure I am 100 percent when I play matches. Coming back after elbow surgery was not easy and came with some ups and downs as expected,” the former world No. 4 wrote.

“My shoulder is still bothering me a little bit so I have now decided to skip Paris and Sofia and put my full focus on 2021. This is obviously an important year coming up. Thank you for all your support and see you soon.”

